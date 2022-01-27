Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $22.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Align Technology in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $22.19 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s FY2026 earnings at $27.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.69.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $457.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $601.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $646.58. Align Technology has a one year low of $432.09 and a one year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Align Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Align Technology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

