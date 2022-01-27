Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of ALRS stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 45 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,777. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

