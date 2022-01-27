Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Down 7.7%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.24. 68,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 912,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of -0.28.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

