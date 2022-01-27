Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,071 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

