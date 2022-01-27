Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) Insider Purchases A$6,902,988.98 in Stock

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) insider Anthony Eisen acquired 45,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$150.23 ($107.30) per share, with a total value of A$6,902,988.98 ($4,930,706.41).

The company has a current ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

About Afterpay

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

