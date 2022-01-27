Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

AFL has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

NYSE AFL opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Aflac has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.31.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $569,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,820 shares of company stock worth $3,431,405. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aflac by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

