Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

NASDAQ AFRM traded down $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.29. 472,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,204,322. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock worth $26,645,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

