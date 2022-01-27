Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells $189,572.50 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $189,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AEHR stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.07. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The company has a market cap of $321.03 million, a P/E ratio of 239.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

