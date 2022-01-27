Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADYEY. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adyen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,691.67.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. Adyen has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.96.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

