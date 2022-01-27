Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Shelter Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Shelter Acquisition Corp I Profile

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

