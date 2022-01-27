Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 583,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 111.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 33.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,266,000 after acquiring an additional 544,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 3,892.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 10.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ranpak news, Director Thomas F. Corley sold 5,901 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $210,665.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $235,122.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,090 shares of company stock worth $1,078,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACK stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.20 million. Ranpak’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ranpak currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

