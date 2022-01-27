Advisory Research Inc. Makes New Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $64,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $144,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $214,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $114.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.30 and a 52-week high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

