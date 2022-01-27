Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Forum Merger IV were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth $15,878,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $14,662,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth $12,753,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,802,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the third quarter worth about $7,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

FMIV stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

