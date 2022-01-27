Advisory Research Inc. Has $368,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Teradyne by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $2,243,610. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

Teradyne stock opened at $143.37 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.71. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

