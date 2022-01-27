Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 25.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,321 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 423.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

