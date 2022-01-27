Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 15,893 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 15,893 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BIF opened at $13.67 on Thursday. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Boulder Growth & Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.