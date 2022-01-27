Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 30.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,806,000 after buying an additional 359,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock opened at $282.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.60 and a 200-day moving average of $323.35. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.03 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

