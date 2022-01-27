Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth $231,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

