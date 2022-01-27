Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $944,000 Stock Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 172,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVN opened at $12.76 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

