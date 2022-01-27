Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,309 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,882 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.1% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMFG opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.