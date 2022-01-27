Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $901,000 Stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Teekay worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 1,348.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 7.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,297 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 791.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 534,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teekay by 2,959.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 547,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 529,961 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teekay stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $312.43 million, a PE ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 1.07. Teekay Co. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

