Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Given a €11.10 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €11.10 ($12.61) price objective on Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Adler Group alerts:

ADJ opened at €10.87 ($12.35) on Wednesday. Adler Group has a 1-year low of €8.59 ($9.76) and a 1-year high of €27.74 ($31.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.26. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.42.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.