Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Shares Up 1.8%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.39. 57,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 52,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Acurx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.