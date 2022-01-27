Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Shares Up 1.8%

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP) shot up 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.39. 57,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 52,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
About Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP)
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.
Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.