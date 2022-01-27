ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) to Issue $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

ACNB has increased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

ACNB stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ACNB has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ACNB stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 79.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,441 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of ACNB worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

