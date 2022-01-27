Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.81. 21,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 56,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achilles Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 19.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHL. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Achilles Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 279,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

