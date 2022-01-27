Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 9%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s share price fell 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.46 and last traded at $17.51. 35,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,647,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACCD. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Accolade from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Accolade from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.73.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $36.75.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accolade by 23.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Accolade during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Accolade by 418.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 462,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after purchasing an additional 373,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accolade by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after purchasing an additional 771,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Accolade by 52.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

