Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $193.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 116,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $605,508.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,418,123 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,302 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

