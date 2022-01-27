Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Abrdn (LON:ABDN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s current price.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abrdn from GBX 305 ($4.11) to GBX 289 ($3.90) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Abrdn from GBX 315 ($4.25) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 281.75 ($3.80).

Get Abrdn alerts:

LON ABDN opened at GBX 241 ($3.25) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 240.95. The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Abrdn has a fifty-two week low of GBX 226.10 ($3.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.40 ($4.05). The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.14) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($220,048.57). Also, insider Hannah Grove purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 230 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £75,900 ($102,401.51).

About Abrdn

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.