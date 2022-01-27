AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 0.8% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $137.84. The stock had a trading volume of 109,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average of $118.67. The stock has a market cap of $243.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

