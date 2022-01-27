AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.95

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 166860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AAC Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). AAC Technologies had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $656.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAC Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

