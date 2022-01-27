A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.105-$4.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,347. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

