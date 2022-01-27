$97.03 Million in Sales Expected for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) to announce $97.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.10 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $58.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $381.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.40 million to $386.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $436.47 million, with estimates ranging from $416.50 million to $457.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $111.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.35. The company had a trading volume of 93,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,209. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.69. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

