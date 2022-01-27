92,391 Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 92,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,798,000 after buying an additional 4,430,436 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 676,703 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,444,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 285,827 shares during the period.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $11.74 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.30.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.