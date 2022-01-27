8,789 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 80.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 140.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

PODD stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $197.31 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

