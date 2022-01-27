874,579 Shares in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 874,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,981,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 20.46% of ProShares Pet Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $64.78 on Thursday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.00.

