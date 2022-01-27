$8.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $8.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.39 and the highest is $8.53. Lam Research posted earnings of $6.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $34.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.78 to $35.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $37.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.43 to $40.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.07.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,927,000 after buying an additional 76,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after buying an additional 21,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $596.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. Lam Research has a one year low of $481.05 and a one year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

