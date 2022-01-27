762 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Barings LLC

Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $381.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.94 and a 200 day moving average of $410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

