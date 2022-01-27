7,062 Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 30.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $104.94.

