$65.59 Million in Sales Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will report sales of $65.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $324.38 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $333.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRZE shares. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of BRZE traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 299,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,675. Braze has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $98.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.