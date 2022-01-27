5,881 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,587,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,005,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 825,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after acquiring an additional 564,163 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,142,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $16,853,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 132,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $3,446,218.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,728,578 shares of company stock valued at $63,122,108 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

