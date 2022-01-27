49,570 Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 243,064 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,492,000 after acquiring an additional 547,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,338,038.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,092,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091,605 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of EUFN opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.18. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.