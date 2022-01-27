45,255 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GXO traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. 5,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,854. GXO Logistics Inc has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.43.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

