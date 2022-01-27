41,853 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 41,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after buying an additional 2,271,175 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 1,089,521 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,006,000 after buying an additional 678,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,245,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. B. Riley reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

