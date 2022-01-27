$403.26 Million in Sales Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to announce sales of $403.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $403.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $403.15 million. Integra LifeSciences posted sales of $388.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Integra LifeSciences.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.47 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

IART opened at $64.50 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $61.85 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,144,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,586 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1,774.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,097,977 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $143,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,060 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,003,838 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $274,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,750 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 97.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,802 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after acquiring an additional 294,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,956 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 163,838 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 12.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,401,893 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $95,665,000 after acquiring an additional 160,517 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.