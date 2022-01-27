$4.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to announce sales of $4.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the lowest is $4.80 billion. Western Digital posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $19.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $21.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Western Digital.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,068. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.54. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $143,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 21.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 882,002 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,771,000 after purchasing an additional 155,706 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 38.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter worth about $2,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

