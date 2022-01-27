$4.08 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Communities’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.80 and the highest is $4.29. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $13.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $15.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.26 to $16.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,245,000 after buying an additional 630,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after buying an additional 253,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,384,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,151,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,982,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after buying an additional 145,772 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities stock opened at $62.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $46.13 and a 1-year high of $86.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

