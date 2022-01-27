38,464 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,374,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,929,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 248,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 397,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

