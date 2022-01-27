3,784 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,271,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,630,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 44,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,944. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

