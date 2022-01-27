37,790 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $81.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

