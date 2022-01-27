$363.47 Million in Sales Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to post $363.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $356.30 million to $368.10 million. South State reported sales of $358.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSB. Stephens increased their target price on shares of South State from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.34.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of South State by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 131,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 19,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in South State by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. South State has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

